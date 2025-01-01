Northern Israelis warned of asbestos contamination due to war

Tel Aviv [Israel], January 1 (ANI/TPS): Israel's Ministry of Environmental Protection and Ministry of Health warn of potential exposure to possible asbestos hazards following the war in the North.

As a result of direct hits, blasts, and shrapnel during the war, asbestos cement roofs were damaged, primarily in the northern region. Physical damage to a structure containing asbestos can cause the release of asbestos fibers that were trapped in the asbestos sheets, becoming a hazard as defined by law.

In light of the preparations for the return of residents to the north and the welcome public initiative to assist residents, the Ministry of Environmental Protection and the Ministry of Health are informing the population about the health dangers of exposure to asbestos hazards and how to avoid them. (ANI/TPS)

