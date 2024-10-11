Northern Lights Pics and Videos: Aurora Borealis Turns Night Sky Pink-Purple Across US Amid Severe Solar Storm

A severe solar storm on Thursday evening, October 10, made the northern lights visible across the United States, including New York, Washington, Philadelphia, and other states. The sky turned pink and purple, and in some places, it was reddish pink with green.

On Thursday, the northern lights were visible over the northern half of the US. Solar flares and coronal mass ejections released from the Sun are creating colourful aurora borealis. According to the National Weather Service’s Space Weather Prediction Center, the solar storm is not expected to be an intense as the one that occurred in May this year, but likely to disrupt internet and power in some places.

Netizens recorded and shared images and videos of the Northern Lights, which looked like the sky was painted with a purple and reddish pink brush.

Gotta admit, Democrats sending the northern lights to a swing state is a smooth campaign move. pic.twitter.com/6gKOCA7HTi — Diana Leygerman (@dinachka82) October 10, 2024

Northern Lights Over New York City

JUST IN - View of Northern Lights over New York City (NYC) pic.twitter.com/nNCypCOWsY — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) October 10, 2024

Anyone else catch the Northern Lights over NYC tonight?? #whatisnewyorkpic.twitter.com/t9hRKjS27k — WhatIsNewYork (@whatisny) October 11, 2024

Northern Lights Over Philadelphia

🚨#BREAKING: The northern lights are being seen all across the united states Here are some recent photos that I just took moment ago 40 minutes out side of Philadelphia pic.twitter.com/VbRx5HGCeA — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) October 10, 2024

Increased solar activity causes auroras to be visible around the Earth's poles. These are also known as the Northern Lights or Aurora Borealis. They occur when energised particles from coronal mass ejections reach Earth’s magnetic field. This magnetic movement interacts with gases in the atmosphere to create different-coloured lights in the sky.