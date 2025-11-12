Northern Lights Seen in Florida, New Mexico, Texas; Geomagnetic Storm Warning Issued for 11 US States

Dazzling, pink-blueish colours were seen in the sky of the US on Tuesday night, November 11. These phenomena, commonly known as northern lights or aurora borealis, created spectacular displays in Florida, New Mexico, Texas and several other northern US states. Normally, northern lights occur when solar winds collide with Earth's atmospheric pressure, which produces mixed colours light in the night sky, including green, pink, red, and purple.

The Space Weather Prediction Center (SWPC) of the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) had issued a geomagnetic storm warning. As a category G4 storm on the G5 scale on Tuesday, one of the highest intensity levels predicting a storm to slam eleven US states, including Oregon, Idaho, Montana, South Dakota, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, New York, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine.

The G4 category geomagnetic storm caused issues with electrical grids for states poleward of the 45th parallel. A solar system activity also disrupts electrical and communications infrastructure. Government officials have responded to outages.

21 states in the United States are seeing the northern lights tonight.

The video was filmed in Arkansas.

The images are from other states, including Iowa and Texas pic.twitter.com/siI1An6WUK — Chaya’s Clan (@ChayasClan) November 12, 2025

According to the Forecast, Several coronal mass ejections (CMEs) are expected to reach Earth’s magnetic field over the next two nights (November 11 and 12) and trigger the main phase of the storm.

G4 (Severe) Watch now posted for 12 Nov. The recent, fast CME is anticipated to arrive about midday on 12 Nov and G4 potential exists. Please see our latest model run at https://t.co/fRJTbatjB2 and stay aware at https://t.co/TV7Yw6Lq1Ypic.twitter.com/kRnT5AXPnb — NOAA Space Weather Prediction Center (@NWSSWPC) November 11, 2025

“The intensity of the CME will not be known with better certainty until it arrives 1 million miles from Earth and is observed by the solar wind observatories at that location,” NWSSPWC said. “It is at that point that any needed Warning decisions can be made by SWPC forecasters.”