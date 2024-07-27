Norway closes embassy in Uganda

Kampala, July 27 Norway has officially closed its embassy in Uganda, marking the end of 19 years of diplomatic presence in the east African country.

The embassy posted on its official handle on X, formerly Twitter, Friday, saying that the country's flag had been formerly lowered.

"It is with mixed emotions as we lower the Norwegian flag for the last time. The Embassy is now closed, but Norway remains engaged in Uganda," the embassy posted. The lowered flag was handed to Norwegian Ambassador to Uganda Kristin Hermansen.

According to the embassy, the flag was raised in Uganda in 2005.

At an earlier function, Uganda's Minister of Foreign Affairs Odongo Jeje Abubakher emphasised the "strength and tangible results of the Uganda-Norway relationship over the years, expressing Uganda's deep appreciation for this partnership", Xinhua news agency reported.

"He acknowledged Norway's sovereign decision to close its embassy in Kampala while welcoming the assurance that bilateral relations will persist and flourish," an embassy statement posted on X said.

Norway shut down five missions in 2022. The closure of its embassy in Uganda, which was also overseeing Rwanda and Burundi, was first announced last October, signalling that several changes were underway in the country's diplomatic presence abroad.

Norway supports a variety of projects in Uganda, including education, health, agriculture, and assistance to refugees.

