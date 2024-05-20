Norway envoy May-Elin Stener meets Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], May 20 : Norway Ambassador to India, May-Elin Stener, called on Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan at Raj Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday.

On May 14, India and Norway held Foreign Office Consultations (FOC) and discussed ways to expand and diversify bilateral cooperation in a range of areas including blue economy, renewable energy, climate and environment and green hydrogen.

The two countries also lauded the signing of India-EFTA TEPA this year in March and hoped to expedite the implementation of the agreement at the earliest, which will further enhance bilateral trade and investment.

India-European Free Trade Association (EFTA) signed the Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA) on March 10. India has been working on a Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA) with EFTA countries comprising Switzerland, Iceland, Norway & Liechtenstein.

The Union Cabinet had approved the signing of the TEPA with EFTA states.

EFTA is an inter-governmental organization set up in 1960 for the promotion of free trade and economic integration for the benefit of its four member States.

The Indian delegation at the 11th India-Norway Foreign Office Consultations was led by Pavan Kapoor, Secretary (West), Ministry of External Affairs. The Norwegian delegation was led by Torgeir Larsen, Secretary General, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Norway.

