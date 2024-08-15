Norwegian Ambassador May-Elin Stener wishes India 'Happy Independence Day'

New Delhi [India], August 15 : Norwegian Ambassador to India, May-Elin Stener on Thursday extended wishes to India on its 78th Independence Day.

Happy #IndependenceDay India! 🇮🇳 With love from Norway!🇳🇴 स्वतंत्रता दिवस की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ! @PMOIndia @MEAIndia @DrSJaishankar @IndiainNorway @norwayinindia @NorwayMFA #IndependenceDay2024 #स्वतंत्रता_दिवस pic.twitter.com/JsmNeYNReu — Ambassador May-Elin Stener (@NorwayAmbIndia) August 15, 2024

Stener shared a video on X and stated, "Happy Independence Day India! With love from Norway!" and also conveyed greetings in Hindi, "svtNtrtaa divs kii haardik shubhkaamnaaeN!"

Sweden's Ambassador to India, Jan Thesleff also extended best wishes to the people and government of India on the occasion of India's Independence Day.

The Ambassador expressed pride in the cordial and solid relations between India and Sweden, which serve the interests of both nations.

On the occasion of India’s Independence day, our best wishes to the People & Govt. of India: ‘As we join India in its Independence Day celebrations, we are proud to pursue cordial, in-depth, hands-on solid relations, serving India and Sweden alike.’🇮🇳 🤝🇸🇪#indianindependenceday pic.twitter.com/dcLx1jiW7w— Jan Thesleff (@SwedensAmbIndia) August 15, 2024

Thesleff shared a video on X conveying the wishes to India and stated, "On the occasion of India's Independence Day, may I convey the best wishes from the people and government of Sweden to all of you."

"For this year, we have chosen as our theme, Sweden and India building a sustainable tomorrow. In September, we are celebrating Sweden Day where we will highlight the inventions, the progress Sweden, Sweden and India, have made in the field of sustainability," he added.

Chinese Ambassador to India, Xu Feihong also shared some pictures of flag hoisting at Red Fort and extended its warm congratulations to India on the 78th Indian Independence Day

"Warm congratulations on 78th Indian Independence Day. Wonderful speech by PM Modi at the Red Fort," Xu Feihong said on X.

Meanwhile, today's address marked the 11th consecutive Independence speech by Narendra Modi as Prime Minister of the country.

The theme of this year's Independence Day is 'Viksit Bharat @ 2047'. The celebrations will serve as a platform to provide a renewed push to the government's efforts towards transforming the country into a developed nation by 2047.

