Norwegian Foreign Minister arrives in India to take part in Raisina Dialogue

Norwegian Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt has arrived in India on her first official visit, the Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said on Monday.

"Warm greetings to FM @AHuitfeldt of Norway on her first visit to India. Her visit will give us an opportunity to further deepen our friendship and discuss cooperation in trade, investments, blue economy and beyond," Bagchi said in a Tweet.

She will be here in India from April 25-27 to take part in the Raisina Dialogue, in addition to holding bilateral talks.

Norwegian Foreign Minister will be accompanied by a business delegation, the Norwegian Embassy in New Delhi had said in a statement.

Norway cooperates with India on the ocean, clean energy, climate and the environment, among other things.

Both countries have an increasing and extensive business collaboration. In addition, Norway and India are together in the UN Security Council, the statement said.

"Norway and India share common ambitions on climate and environment. To fulfil India's goals in this area, largescale development of renewable energy and hydrogen production is required, for which the country needs foreign investment and international technology," said Huitfeldt.

"This opens up great opportunities for Norwegian business and industry and therefore a number of Norwegian companies will participate during the visit," Huitfeldt added.

In addition to participating in the Raisina Dialogue, India's annual geopolitical conference, she will also hold bilateral talks.

Norway aims to increase cooperation with India to contribute to strengthened multilateral cooperation, a strengthened international trade system and legal order, the statement said.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor