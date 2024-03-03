Norwegian King Harald fitted with temporary pacemaker during holiday in Malaysia

Langkawi [Malaysia], March 3 : Norway's King Harald, aged 87, underwent a medical procedure to implant a temporary pacemaker at Hospital Sultanah Maliha in Langkawi, Malaysia, after falling ill during his holiday, CNN reported.

The royal household explained that the intervention was necessary due to the monarch's low heart rate.

Despite the health setback, a statement from the palace indicated that King Harald is currently in stable condition, but rest is imperative for his recovery. The procedure aims to ensure his well-being during the anticipated return to Norway, which is expected in the coming days, as advised by his personal physician, as reported by CNN.

The Norwegian Government will oversee the transportation arrangements for the king's return, with the practical aspects managed by the Norwegian Armed Forces, as stated by the royal household. King Harald, who has ruled Norway since 1991, is the oldest monarch in Europe.

Earlier in the week, while on holiday, the king faced health complications due to an infection. The medical intervention became necessary to address his deteriorating health condition.

The monarch's next official engagement, presiding over the Council of State at the Royal Palace, is scheduled for March 8, according to information available on the royal household's website, CNN reported.

