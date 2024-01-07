"Not acceptable at any level": Former Maldives Vice President on derogatory posts against PM Modi

Male [Maldives], January 7 : Former Maldivian Vice President Ahmed Adeeb said the derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi are "not acceptable on any level" and such unsavoury posts should not have been shared on social media.

"It is a very sad incident which should not have happened. When you are in an elected position, you should not engage as an activist. One has to be more responsible and also these degraded remarks towards the global leader Prime Minister Modi are not acceptable. We build our tourism on the basis of tolerance, harmony, friendship and hospitality. This is not acceptable on any level..." the former Maldives Vice President said on the disparaging posts by MPs on PM Modi's visit to Lakshadweep.

In a post that has now been deleted, the Maldivian Deputy Minister of Youth Empowerment, Shiuna, made a mocking and disrespectful reference to PM Modi over his visit to the Indian island cluster.

Her post even featured images of PM Modi from his visit to Lakshadweep.

Posting images from his visit to the Union Territory on January 2, PM Modi also shared an 'exhilarating experience' of him trying his hand at snorkelling.

In a series of posts on X, PM Modi shared pictures of the white beaches and the pristine blue skies and the ocean, and tagged them with a message that read, "For those who wish to embrace the adventurer in them, Lakshadweep has to be on your list."

"Recently, I had the opportunity to be among the people of Lakshadweep. I am still in awe of the stunning beauty of its islands and the incredible warmth of its people. I had the opportunity to interact with people in Agatti, Bangaram and Kavaratti. I thank the people of the islands for their hospitality. Here are some glimpses, including aerial glimpses from Lakshadweep...During my stay, I also tried snorkelling what an exhilarating experience it was! For those who wish to embrace the adventurer in them, Lakshadweep has to be on your list," PM Modi posted on X.

The Maldivian government on Sunday sought to distance itself from minister Mariyam Shiuna's derogatory remarks, saying her opinion does not reflect the government's views.

The government added that 'appropriate action' will be taken against the minister, who is in the midst of a social media firestorm over her post.

The Maldivian government said it was aware of derogatory remarks on social media platforms against foreign leaders and high-ranking individuals. "These opinions are personal and do not represent the views of the Government of Maldives," read an official release by the Maldivian Foreign Ministry on Sunday.

On the government's reaction, the former Maldives Vice President said: "It was not acceptable...I hope they will take more action against them and that they resign themselves because the damage has already been done and we should respond with strong action so that this is not repeated..."

Meanwhile, Indian celebrities have strongly criticised derogatory remarks by Maldivian leaders against India and expressed support for promoting Indian beach tourism.

Actor Akshay Kumar, in a strongly worded post on X, slammed Maldivian leaders for mocking PM Modi's visit to Lakshadweep and comparing beach tourism in India with Maldives through "hateful and racist comments".

The 'Khiladi' actor emphasised India's role as a major tourist contributor to the Maldives while pointing out that India sends the maximum number of tourists to the island nation.

"Came across comments from prominent public figures from Maldives passing hateful and racist comments on Indians. Surprised that they are doing this to a country that sends them the maximum number of tourists. We are good to our neighbors but why should we tolerate such unprovoked hate? I've visited the Maldives many times and always praised it, but dignity first. Let us decide to #ExploreIndianIslands and support our own tourism," Akshay Kumar posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Superstar Salman Khan heaped praises on PM Modi for visiting Lakshadweep and posting 'cool' and beautiful pictures from the island.

"It is so cool to see our Hon PM Narendrabhai Modi at the beautiful clean n stunning beaches of Lakshadweep, and the best part is that yeh hamare India mein hain," the 'Tiger 3' actor posted on X.

Ahmed Adeeb while reacting on Indian actors responding to Maldives MP's remarks, said: "When I was the minister, I welcomed a lot of Bollywood actors. They engaged with us and helped us in building the Maldives where it is now. It is very sad that we have come to a situation where they have to comment against us. After COVID, it has been the Indian tourists who have really recovered the Maldives tourism industry."

The Maldives Third-Way Democrats party has also strongly condemned the comments made by a group of Maldivian politicians towards PM Modi, the people of India. "We firmly believe in upholding the values of hospitality, tolerance, peace and harmony that are fundamental to the tourism industry in the Maldives," the party said.

It added that: "Racism and discrimination have no place in our society. We firmly oppose any form of behaviour. We commend the action taken by the Maldives government in distancing itself from the opinions expressed by these officials and emphasising that they do not align with the government's position."

The party said it is committed to fostering relationships with its neighbouring countries, including India, based on respect and collaboration and that it is crucial to promote unity and understanding among nations as it ultimately contributes to peace and stability in our region.

The party then urged individuals and organisations to unite in denouncing "these remarks and working towards a world that celebrates diversity, treating every individual with respect and dignity. Together, we can create a society that embraces the core values of hospitality, tolerance, peace and harmony that define our nation."

