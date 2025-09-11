"Not assistance but investment in shared future...": PM Modi announces Special Economic Package for Mauritius

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 11 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday held delegation-level talks with his Mauritian counterpart Navinchandra Ramgoolam in Varanasi and announced India's special economic package for the Indian Ocean country that supports infrastructure, employment and healthcare sectors.

Addressing a joint media briefing after the talks, PM Modi highlighted that the package is not an assistance but an investment in the shared future.

Noting that it is a matter of pride for India to be a reliable and primary partner in Mauritius' development, PM Modi said, "Today we have decided on a Special Economic Package keeping in mind the needs and priorities of Mauritius. It will strengthen infrastructure, create new employment opportunities, and strengthen health facilities."

He brought to attention how, outside India, the first Jan Aushadhi Centre has now been established in Mauritius.

"Today we have decided that AYUSH Centre of Excellence in Mauritius, 500-bed Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam National Hospital, and India will assist in the construction of Veterinary School and Animal Hospital. We will also take forward projects like the Chagos Marine Protected Area, the ATC tower of the SSR International Airport, and the expansion of the highway and ring road. This package is not an assistance. It is an investment in our shared future", PM Modi said.

PM Modi said that the two countries will be working towards enabling trade in local currency and highlighted how the UPI and RuPay cards were launched in Mauritius last year.

On the front of energy security, PM Modi highlighted how India is assisting Mauritius in its energy transition. "Hundred electric buses are being given to Mauritius, out of which 10 have already arrived. The comprehensive partnership agreement concluded in the field of energy will give it further strength. We have decided to assist in the construction of a 17.5 MW floating solar power plant at 'Tamarind Falls'."

Observing that more than 5000 Mauritian citizens have received training in India, he shared that during his March visit, it was decided to train 500 civil servants and said that the first batch is currently undergoing training in Mussoorie.

"Today, we have decided that a new Directorate of Science and Technology will be established in Mauritius. And, soon, we will also start training modules of Mission Karmayogi in Mauritius. India's IIT Madras and the Indian Institute of Plantation Management have signed agreements with the University of Mauritius. These agreements will take mutual partnership in research, education and innovation to new heights", he said.

He underlined how a free, open, secure, stable and prosperous Indian Ocean is our common priority. In this context, India is fully committed to strengthen the security and maritime capacity of Mauritius' Exclusive Economic Zone. Noting that India has always stood as the first responder and a net security provider in the Indian Ocean region, PM Modi said that Mauritius' Coast Guard Ship is being refitted in India and 120 officers are also being trained in India.

Further, PM Modi stated that India and Mauritius are two nations, but their dreams and destiny are one,

Reflecting on the celebration of the 125th birth anniversary of Sir Shivsagar Ramgoolam, the Prime Minister stated, "He was not only the father of the nation of Mauritius, but was also the founder of the unbreakable bridge between India and Mauritius. His birth anniversary will continue to inspire us to take our relations to new heights."

Ramgoolam is undertaking a state visit to India at the invitation of Prime Minister Modi.

The Mauritian PM had earlier visited India in May 2014 as the only non-SAARC leader invited to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Modi and the Council of Ministers.

He arrived in Varanasi on September 10 and was accorded a ceremonial welcome and Guard of Honour. He was received by Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel.

The meeting between the two leaders in the historic city of Varanasi underscores the enduring civilisational connection, spiritual bonds, and deep-rooted people-to-people ties that have shaped the special and unique relationship between India and Mauritius.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor