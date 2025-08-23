"Not being a part of it is only a political decision": Israeli Consul General Kobbi Shoshani on astronomy olympiad suspension

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 23 : The Consul General of Israel to Midwest India, Kobbi Shoshani, expressed "surprise" after the International Olympiad on Astronomy and Astrophysics (IOAA) decided to suspend Israel from participating in future events during its ongoing 18th edition in Mumbai.

He also highlighted the lack of awareness in India regarding the decision, stating, "I think nobody in India is aware of this decision, and I believe the organisation made it without obtaining any permission..."

"I was quite surprised that such a decision was made with all this radicalism taking influence from all over the world into India. It's not obviously about India but about an international organisation...," Shoshani told ANI.

He further added, "We are, like India, ancient people with a very strong connection to physics and science. Not being a part of it is only a political decision coming from a very specific country..."

Expressing concern over politicisation in academic spaces, he said, "I don't think that it's the right thing for India to allow such radical groups into their universities. They are promoting politics, not science or a professional approach."

On Monday, the International Olympiad on Astronomy and Astrophysics (IOAA) withdrew recognition of Israel's national team and prohibited its participation in upcoming competitions, citing the country's ongoing military campaign in Palestine. While Israeli students will still be allowed to compete individually, the country will no longer have any representation as a national team in upcoming IOAA events.

Alongside his concerns in the academic space, Shoshani has also been active in strengthening cultural and community ties in India. Recently, he inaugurated two synagogues in Alibaug in Maharashtra's Raigad district, where he was seen sharing heartfelt moments and interacting warmly with those present at the ceremony.

While speaking toduring the event, Shoshani said, "I have been in India for four years already. I am about to go back home to Israel. I think this is one of the most amazing countries that I have been to in my life; a part of my heart is going to stay here. This is not my first time in Alibaug. Today we inaugurated two synagogues."

He added, "This is a history of Jewish people in Alibaug... They first time came here two thousand years ago. They lived here without any fear, persecution."

Linking the cultural connect with history, Shoshani had also emphasised during the Holocaust Remembrance Day in Mumbai the long-standing bond between the Jewish and Indian communities, noting that Jews have lived in India for over two millennia without experiencing discrimination.

