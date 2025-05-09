‘Not Going To Get Involved in Middle of War’: JD Vance Over India-Pakistan Tensions

US Vice President J.D. Vance has stated that the India-Pakistan conflict is fundamentally none of our business and will not get involved in it, even though he and President Donald Trump are urging both nations to de-escalate. Vance, who has been a proponent of US disengagement from international conflicts, said in an interview with Fox News, "What we can do is try to encourage these folks to de-escalate a little bit, but we're not going to get involved in the middle of war that's fundamentally none of our business and has nothing to do with America's ability to control it. You know, America can't tell the Indians to lay down their arms. We can't tell the Pakistanis to lay down their arms. And so, we're going to continue to pursue this thing through diplomatic channels."

Vance expressed hope and expectation that the situation would not escalate into a wider regional war or, in the worst case, a nuclear conflict. He added that, at present, such an outcome did not seem likely. His remarks were made in the context of Pakistan’s failed attempt to target military establishments in Jammu, Pathankot, and several other cities. India's air defence system stopped at least eight of Islamabad's missiles in their tracks.

US President Donald Trump earlier stated that he wants India and Pakistan to "stop" what he called "tit for tat" acts, and that he will be there to "help" if he can. Trump expressed his concern about the situation, describing it as terrible. He stated that his position was one of neutrality, emphasizing that he had good relationships with both India and Pakistan, knew both countries well, and hoped they could resolve their issues peacefully. He remarked that the two nations had engaged in retaliatory actions and expressed hope that they would now cease further escalation. Trump reiterated that the United States maintained positive relations with both countries. In response to a question about the conflict between India and Pakistan, Trump added that he wished to see the hostilities end and affirmed his willingness to assist in any way possible to help bring about peace.

These comments followed Indian military strikes targeting terrorist camps in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and Pakistan's Punjab province. The Pakistani army targeted advanced villages along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir with mortar and artillery bombardment.

In retaliation for the April 22 terror assault that claimed 26 lives in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, India began Operation Sindoor early on Wednesday, striking nine terror targets in Pakistan's Punjab region and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).