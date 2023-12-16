Not the right way to do it: Pichai on laying off 12K Google workers

San Francisco, Dec 16 After almost a year when Google announced the decision to cut 12,000 jobs, Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai has said that the decision to inform employees affected by the layoffs was "not the right way to do it".

At an all-hands meeting held on Tuesday, Pichai was asked about the decision to lay off so many employees, reports Insider.

"It has been almost one year since we made the difficult decision to reduce our workforce. What impact did this decision have on our growth, P&L, and morale?" an employee asked Pichai.

In response the CEO said, the layoffs had a "clear big impact on morale. It's reflected in the comments in Googlegeist and the feedback".

Googlegeist is the company's internal survey, which measures employee satisfaction on topics such as leadership, product focus, and compensation.

"This is difficult for any company to go through. At Google, we really haven't had a moment quite like that in 25 years," Pichai said.

"It became clear if we didn't act, it would have been a worse decision down the line. It would have been a major overhang on the company. I think it would have made it very difficult in a year like this with such a big shift in the world to create the capacity to invest in areas," he added.

Executives were also asked whether they had any thoughts on how the layoffs were handled, and Pichai admitted that the company did not handle the cuts as well as it could have.

Pichai, in particular, stated that notifying all concerned employees at the same time, regardless of time zone, was not a good idea, the report mentioned.

"Clearly it's not the right way to do it. I think it's something we could have done differently for sure," he said. He added that immediately removing access to laid-off employees' work accounts was "a very, very difficult decision".

Google has made numerous smaller, more targeted waves of layoffs since January in areas such as recruiting, Google News, and Google Assistant. Meanwhile, Fortnite maker Epic Games has won its antitrust battle with Google in a landmark case that went on for three years.

The unanimous verdict by a US jury wraps up the legal battle between the tech companies.

The jury found that Google turned its Play Store and Google Play Billing service into an illegal monopoly, reports The Verge.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor