'Not too surprising': Ex-diplomat as Trump clears Russia Sanctions Bill

New Delhi [India], January 9 : Surendra Kumar, a former diplomat, has said that US President Donald Trump's bipartisan Russia Sanctions Bill was not too surprising.

Speaking to ANI, he said that Trump is "on a high" from his operation in Venezuela.

"Well, it's not too surprising. He has been saying in a roundabout way that if you don't comply, I will do this. He also mentioned 500 per cent in the past. But now he's on a high after what he has been able to achieve in Venezuela. He feels he is vindicated. He successfully captured the person, brought him to the USA, and without any violence, no resistance," he said.

Kumar said the situation is difficult, given that there is no way there could be resistance against the US.

"Now you have a vice president (in Venezuela), now elevated president, who is prepared to work with the USA. You (US) talk about getting $2.8 billion from them. So, we are in a difficult situation because there's no way we can resist. And resist in what way?" he said.

He added that countries like India and China must find a way out.

"You cannot really have normal, rational arguments with somebody who is not prepared to listen. He simply said - my way or the highway. I will do it. You comply with, or you face the music. I personally feel that these countries, like India, China, and others who are facing this, should find some way out because I personally feel a practical way," he said.

Kumar said that the US senators and the corporate sector should advise Trump to stop doing such things.

"Right now, there are not many options. We are in a very difficult situation because we have been decreasing our imports. It's coming down. He (Trump) himself admitted India is coming down. I hope that there may be sane voices in the US administration and the Congress, and the corporate sector who will advise the president not to create an international crisis by doing these kinds of things," he said.

"There are ways of doing it. You can sit across and really find out solutions through dialogue and through talks in a reasonable way. You want this topic, yes, we are not declining it. And we are also increasing imports from the USA. So there is progress," he added.

Kumar highlighted that the move will damage India-US ties, which were built over the years by previous administrations in both countries.

"In the kind of process which you want, but some kind of instant way of doing it is not feasible, and I hope this will not happen. This will not come to that because if it comes to that, then it will almost really damage the whole relationship which has been built by successive presidents of the US and the prime ministers of India and which will be of loss to both countries, not only to India," he said.

"Look, it's a pity. The US has been considered for many, many decades a country where people come and make their dreams come true," he added.

Kumar added that by withdrawing from international organisations, the US is damaging its own reputation.

"Exceptionalism is based on certain values, certain achievements, certain conventions and traditions. Now, if you withdraw from the whole world, from various organisations, whom are you harming? Actually, many people believe you are harming the US itself. You become totally exclusive. You are not inclusive. Gandhi used to say, 'Keep your doors and windows open.' Let all the thoughts and ideas flow through it. Now you want to withdraw from all these organisations in the long run, it will affect the US, the US society, the US reputation," he said.

Kumar added that the Americans must point out these things to the administration and show their fallacy.

"It's a great prestige. You can imagine, during even the Vietnam War, thousands of Americans defied the US government. They did not support the invasion of Vietnam. They went to prison, including the box of cases. So I hope that the civil society, the intelligentsia, the academia, and others will try to reason out in their own ways, convey to the government in the US that for a great country like India, this kind of action is not in their national interest," he said.

Trump's presidency has repeatedly been marked by a strong emphasis on territorial expansion and strategic dominance. Days after a US military operation in Venezuela that led to the capture of its leader, Nicolas Maduro and his wife, attention has now shifted to Greenland, with Trump once again intensifying efforts to bring the Arctic territory under American control.

Trump also announced Washington's withdrawal from 66 international organisations, treaties and alliances. The US Treasury Department on Thursday formally announced the country's immediate withdrawal from the Green Climate Fund (GCF).

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor