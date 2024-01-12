Not tunes, but film titles: Some 2024 releases are hum-worthy

Mumbai, Jan 12 The year 2024 has just started, the Bollywood calendar is all set and seems everything is very much in 'tune'. What sets this year apart is the film titles that are hum-worthy and promise viewers a thrilling ride by belting out hits.

IANS has listed out a few films, which have picked been christened by 'strummy' song names.

'Tauba Tera Jalwa': The title of the film, which is released in January 5 and stars Jatin Khurana, Ameesha Patel and Angela Krislinzki, reminds the lyrics of the song 'Emosanal Attyachaar' by Band Master Rangeela and Rasila from the 2009 dark comedy ‘Dev. D' starring Abhay Deol.

'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya': The Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon-starrer ‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’ is all set to release on February 9. The impossible love story’s title has been taken from singer Raghav’s 2004 hit track the same name as the motion poster has a revamped version playing in the background.

'Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam’: Directed by Anand Tiwari, it stars Vicky Kaushal, Ammy Virk and Tripti Dimri. Slated to release in February, the film’s monicker seems to be inspired by the song of the same name from the 1998 film ‘Duplicate’ starring Shah Rukh Khan, Sonali Bendre and Juhi Chawala. The popular track was sung by Alka Yagnik and Udit Narayan.

'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’: All set to hit the screens on Eid, this actioner stars Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff. However the name reminds the popular 1998 comedy film of the same name and of course no one can forget the “thumka” dance by Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda on the song 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' sung by Udit Narayan and Sudesh Bhosle.

'Metro... In Dino’: Of course, the film is a sequel to the 2007 film ‘Life in a... Metro' directed Anurag Basu. It seems the filmmaker took a leaf out of a song titled ‘In Dino Dil Mera’ by Soham Chakraborty and Pritam Chakraborty. The upcoming film features a fresh ensemble of Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sensharma, Ali Fazal, and Fatima Sana Shaikh. It is slated to release in September.

'Welcome To The Jungle’: The month of December will have almost everyone from the industry in this film by Ahmed Khan. However, the Akshay Kumar-starrer is the third installment in the Welcome series and it’s title takes rock lovers to the song ‘Welcome to the jungle’ from the album Appetite for Destruction by Guns N’ Roses.

