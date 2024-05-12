"Not under consideration, but ...": Trump amid reports Nikki Haley could be his running mate

Washington DC [US], May 12 : Amid reports that former UN Ambassador and Republican rival Nikki Haley is on his vice presidential shortlist, former US President Donald Trump said that she is "not under consideration," but added that he wishes "her well," The Hill reported.

"Nikki Haley is not under consideration for the VP slot, but I wish her well!" Trump posted on the Truth Social platform on Saturday.

The post on the platform came following a Saturday report from Axios, which reported Trump's campaign was considering Haley, his former rival for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination, as his possible VP, citing two people familiar with the situation.

The report described the relationship between Trump and Haley as "chilly," but added that the former president could pick the former South Carolina governor if he were convicted, "she'd help him win the presidency."

Haley ran in the Republican primary and was the last candidate standing opposite Trump, before dropping her White House bid in March. It is pertinent to note that she has not endorsed Trump.

As Trump looks to get back into the Oval Office in November, Trump is considering a bevy of candidates for the Vice President spot, according to The Hill.

Republicans in the mix include Senator Tim Scott and Marco Rubio, Sen. JD Vance (R-Ohio), North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum (R), Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.) and others.

After ending her presidential run, Haley joined the Hudson Institute, a conservative think tank, to be their next Walter P Stern chair. She is set to meet with around 100 donors on Monday and Tuesday in Charleston.

