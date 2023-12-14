Nothing’s India head Manu Sharma moves on, company says ‘best of luck’

New Delhi, Dec 14 Consumer electronics brand Nothing’s India head Manu Sharma is moving on and will stay with the company till the end of January.

In a LinkedIn post on Thursday, Sharma posted that as we ring in the year 2024 very soon, “I am excited to share that I have decided to move on from Nothing”.

“The last 3 years have been very eventful and memorable. This has been the most fortunate & incredible time of my life to build the foundation of the Nothing brand in India from ground zero,” Sharma wrote.

In a statement to IANS, Nothing said that Sharma “has decided to leave Nothing India for personal reasons”.

“We thank him for his invaluable contribution in building Nothing in India and wish him the very best of luck,” said the company.

Sharma said in his post that Nothing India is in an incredibly strong position, has a very robust pipeline of products in 2024 and with a very capable team.

“I am very excited about the adventure that awaits but I am not leaving just yet and will be with Nothing India till the end of January 2024,” he added.

In February 2021, the London-based consumer technology company appointed former Samsung executive Sharma as Vice President and General Manager of Nothing India.

The company is likely to launch Nothing Phone 3 and possibly the affordable Nothing Phone 2a in 2024.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor