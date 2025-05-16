Nottoway Plantation Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Mansion in White Castle (Watch Video)

A fire broke out at the famous Nottoway Plantation in White Castle on Thursday afternoon, May 15, engulfing the historic mansion in Louisiana, US. Employees ran out after seeing smoke coming from the second floor, and the rooms of the hotel burst into flames. A viral video shared on a social media platform shows huge flames coming out of the mansion-turned-resort. The blaze erupted at around 2 pm. (local time), began on the second floor and spread to the whole building. However, no guests or staff were injured, and everyone is reported to be safe.

Nottoway Plantation Fire

WHITE CASTLE, La. (WAFB) - Fire crews are still on the scene of a fire at the Nottoway Plantation in White Castle that began on Thursday afternoon, May 15.



Approximately 40 firefighters are still struggling to douse the raging blaze, which consumed parts of the south wing. Nottoway Plantation was built by enslaved labour for planter John Hampden Randolph in 1859. The upscale hotel with annexes is a 3-minute walk from the Mississippi River and 11 miles from The Island Golf Club.

The Iberville Parish Fire & Emergency Services Department is at the site and working to douse and cool down the structure. How the fire broke is under investigation, and officials are assessing the structural impact on this National Register of Historic Places site.