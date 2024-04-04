Now able to get in touch with two Indians missing after Taiwan earthquake: MEA

New Delhi [India], April 4 : Two Indian nationals who were missing after the Taiwan earthquake have been contacted by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and they are safe, MEA official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on Thursday.

While addressing a weekly media briefing, Jaiswal said, "According to our information, we were not able to contact two Indian nationals in Taiwan after earthquake. We have been now able to get in touch with the two Indians. They are safe. This is the information I want to share on the two Indian nationals who were missing earlier."

MEA's statement comes after an earthquake of magnitude 7.2 struck Taiwan on Wednesday. The death toll in the earthquake has risen to 10, with 38 others still unaccounted for, Central News Agency (CNA) reported.

Rescuers recovered the man's body on Thursday and they continue to search for 38 others. The 65-year-old man was killed by falling rocks while hiking on the Xiaozhuilu Trail in Hualien County, Central News Agency (CNA) reported citing Central Emergency Operation Center.

As of 4:25 pm (local time) on Thursday, 10 people have died and 1067 have been injured in the strongest earthquake to hit Taiwan in nearly 25 years. Furthermore, 660 people have been stranded due to road damage.

The nine other deaths included a technician hit by falling rocks at a section of the Provincial Highway No.8, a driver hit by falling rocks at another section of the same highway and three hikers on the Dekalun Trail in Hualien County, according to Central News Agency report.

A quarry, the Daqingshui Recreation Area on Provincial Highway No 9, and another section on the same highway all reported one death each. Furthermore, a woman died after reentering a partially collapsed building to rescue her pet cat in Hualien City.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that he is "deeply saddened" by the loss of lives due to the earthquake in Taiwan and offered condolences to the bereaved families and wished for speedy recovery to the injured.

He said that India stands in solidarity with the people of Taiwan as they endure the aftermath and recover from it.

In a post on X, PM Modi stated, "Deeply saddened by the loss of lives due to earthquakes in Taiwan today. Our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and wishes for a speedy recovery to the injured. We stand in solidarity with the resilient people of Taiwan as they endure the aftermath and recover from it."

In response to PM Modi's post on X, Outgoing Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen and President-elect Lai Ching-Te thanked him for his support as the island was hit by a massive earthquake.

In a post on X, Tsai Ing-wen stated, "We are deeply grateful for your kind words and support, @narendramodi, at this challenging time. Your solidarity means a great deal to the people of Taiwan as we all work toward a swift recovery."

Lai Ching-Te said that PM Modi's support is a source of strength to the people of Taiwan.

"Thank you, Prime Minister Modi @narendramodi, for your heartwarming message. Your support & solidarity are a source of strength to the people of Taiwan during these trying times," Lai Ching-Te posted on X.

Meanwhile, Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs also expressed gratitude to PM Modi for his words of sympathy and solidarity.

"We're touched by your heartfelt words of sympathy & solidarity, PM @narendramodi. Your compassion is deeply appreciated amid this dark hour for #Taiwan. We're thankful for the kind thoughts from #India & will remain resilient as we rebuild & recover," Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs posted on X.

