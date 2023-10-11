Now head of finance quits cash-strapped Dunzo

New Delhi, Oct 11 Top-level exodus at cash-strapped quick-grocery delivery provider Dunzo continues and now, its head of finance Sudarshan N. has reportedly left the company.

Sudarshan’s LinkedIn profile confirmed his departure from the company.

Dunzo did not immediately comment.

MoneyControl was first to report about the development.

Earlier, Mukund Jha, Co-founder at the cash-strapped quick-grocery delivery provider Dunzo, made the exit at the company, after another co-founder Dalvir Suri decided to quit, as Dunzo faces severe cash crunch amid delayed salaries and impending layoffs.

A Dunzo spokesperson, however, neither confirmed nor denied the news, saying that “Mukund remains an integral part of Dunzo’s leadership team”.

"While we are restructuring the org with new leaders driving key mandates, Mukund will continue to be an important part of the strategic leadership team guiding and directing Dunzo’s future roadmap," the spokesperson added.

The news of Jha moving on from Dunzo came after the company confirmed the departure of co-founder Suri.

Dunzo has also seen exit of some of its board members, including Vaidhehi Ravindran from Lightrock and Reliance Retail's Rajendra Kamath and Ashwin Khasgiwala, according to reports. Dunzo is making organisation-wide changes in restructuring the business.

Dunzo, which is likely to raise $35 million in funding from existing backers like Reliance Industries and Google as well as new investors, is also reportedly laying off at least "150-200" more employees. It is likely to trim its workforce further by around 30-40 per cent. The company has reportedly informed impacted employees that they would receive their full and final settlements in January.

