NSA Ajit Doval holds talks with Iran's Security official Ali Akbar Ahmadian in Kazakhstan

New Delhi [India], April 4 : National Security Advisor Ajit Doval held discussions with the Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council (SNSC), Ali Akbar Ahmadian, in Kazakhstan on Tuesday.

The security officials of both countries discussed cooperation between Tehran and New Delhi in the fields of security and economy, the Iranian Embassy in New Delhi said in a statement.

During the meeting, "the two sides agreed that attacking diplomatic places should be costly for criminals," the statement read.

NSA Ajit Doval expressed condolences over the killing of Iranian advisors in an Israeli strike in Damascus.

The Israeli regime attacked Iran's consulate in the Syrian capital of Damascus on Monday evening.

The Israeli aggression led to the destruction of the entire building and the martyrdom and injury of the entire people inside it.

According to the embassy's statement, "Seven of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) military advisors were martyred following the Israeli attack on Iran's consulate in Damascus on Monday, IRGC said in a statement."

Reacting to the Israeli aggression, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Nasser Kan'ani said that Iran, while reserving its rights to take countermeasures, decides on the "type of reaction and punishment of the aggressor."

Earlier on Monday, Iran's Ambassador to Syria also emphasised that the country will give a decisive response to the Israeli regime, the statement read.

Ajit Doval held talks with his Kazakhstan counterpart Gizat Nurdauletov on Monday about deepening existing cooperation and launching initiatives in new and emerging areas on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meeting in Astana.

NSA Doval led a delegation at the 19th Meeting of Secretaries of the Security Council of the SCO in Astana.

In his address, he highlighted the need to shun double standards and hold sponsors, financiers and facilitators of terrorism accountable.

Doval stated that any act of terror committed by whomsoever, whenever and for whatever reasons is not justified.

He asserted that perpetrators of terrorism should be effectively and expeditiously dealt with, including those involved in cross-border terrorism.

