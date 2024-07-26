NSA Ajit Doval speaks of combating terrorism, drug trafficking at BIMSTEC meeting in Myanmar

Naypyitaw [Myanmar], July 26 : Speaking at the 4th Annual Meeting of the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) Security Chiefs in Myanmar's capital city Naypyitaw, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Friday spoke on strengthening cooperation in counter-terrorism and combating drug trafficking.

As a leader of the Indian delegation at the meeting, Doval delivered India's national statement where he spoke about strengthening cooperation in counter-terrorism and combating drug trafficking and organized crime.

In a post on X, the Indian embassy in Myanmar said, "NSA delivered India's national statement at #BIMSTEC meet. He spoke on strengthening cooperation in counter-terrorism; combating drug trafficking, arms smuggling and organized crime; BIMSTEC connectivity; holding 2nd Ports Conclave; and water security of Himalayan river systems."

Doval met the Myanmar National Security Advisor Admiral Moe Aung on Thursday and BIMSTEC Security Chiefs called on Prime Minister Senior General Min Aung Hlaing.

In a post on X, the Indian Embassy in Myanmar said, "NSA Shri Ajit Doval is leading the Indian delegation at the 4th Annual Meeting of #BIMSTEC Security Chiefs being held in Naypyitaw today. He met with the Myanmar NSA Admiral Moe Aung yesterday, and BIMSTEC Security Chiefs called on Prime Minister Senior General Min Aung Hlaing."

On Thursday, India took the helm as the lead country for security sector collaboration within the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) in a significant stride towards enhancing regional security cooperation.

This development was highlighted during the Senior Officials Meeting held in Naypyitaw to prepare for the upcoming 4th Meeting of BIMSTEC National Security Chiefs.

The meeting in Myanmar's capital city convened to strategize and coordinate initiatives crucial for addressing common security challenges faced by member states.

The Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) is a multilateral grouping that promotes economic cooperation and regional connectivity among seven countries in the Bay of Bengal region. India is a founding member of this initiative.

