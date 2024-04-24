NSA Doval attends BRICS NSAs luncheon meeting in Russia, calls for closer cooperation in fight against terrorism

Moscow [Russia], April 24 : National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Wednesday participated in the luncheon meeting of BRICS NSAs hosted by the Russian Security Council's Secretary. During the meeting, he called for closer cooperation in the fight against terrorism and concrete actions to prevent transborder planning, funding and execution of terrorist acts.

NSA Doval also participated at the XII International Meeting of High Ranking Officials Responsible for Security Matters in St Petersburg.

On the sidelines of the XII International Meeting of High Ranking Officials Responsible for Security Matters, Ajit Doval held a bilateral meeting with his Myanmar counterpart Admiral Moe Aung and spoke about the current situation in Myanmar and India-funded infrastructure projects in Myanmar. The two sides also discussed recent developments along the India-Myanmar border, including issues related to security, refugees, development projects, etc."

During his intervention at the plenary session on Ensuring Information Security in the Polycentric World, NSA Ajit Doval underscored India's policy to use digital technology for inclusive economic development and called for international cooperation for an open, stable, secure, reliable and inclusive framework for ensuring information security.

"Roadmap for such cooperation should include: All stakeholders from Governments to Private Sector, Academia, Technical Communities and Civil Society; Regular institutional dialogues to help develop common understanding on critical issues; Capacity building of like-minded nations through training, education, awareness programs and development of security standards for emerging technologies; and Creation of Mechanisms for cooperation at domestic and international levels. NSA emphasized that India shall continue cooperation for countering misuse of information and communication technologies by terrorists and criminals, as also for countering terror funding. In that context, the UN Convention on cybercrime will be an important initiative at the international level," it added

