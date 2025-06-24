NSA Doval, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi review recent developments in India-China ties

Beijing [China], June 24 : National Security Advisor Ajit Doval held a meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Beijing on Tuesday and reviewed recent developments in India-China relations and underscored the need to promote the overall development of the bilateral ties, including by fostering greater people-to-people ties.

During the meeting on Monday, NSA Doval emphasised the need to counter terrorism in all its forms and manifestations to maintain peace and stability in the region. The two leaders also spoke about other bilateral, regional and global issues of mutual interest, according to the statement shared by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

In a statement shared on X, MEA official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated, "NSA Ajit Doval met Chinese FM Wang Yi in Beijing today. Discussions focused on bilateral, regional & international issues of mutual interest."

Doval is on a visit to China to attend the 20th Meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Security Council Secretaries.

In a statement, MEA stated, "NSA noted that he looked forward to meeting with Mr. Wang Yi in India at a mutually convenient date for the 24th round of the Special Representative (SR) Talks."

On June 12, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri met Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong in Delhi during the latter's two-day visit to India from June 12-13, 2025, the MEA said in a statement.

According to the MEA, the two sides reviewed developments in India-China bilateral relations since their last meeting in Beijing on January 27, 2025, and agreed to continue efforts to stabilise and rebuild ties with a focus on people-centric engagements.

Foreign Secretary Misri appreciated the Chinese side's cooperation in facilitating the resumption of the Kailash Manasarovar Yatra this year. He also referred to the discussions during the April 2025 meeting of the Expert Level Mechanism on transboundary rivers and expressed hope for progress on the resumption of hydrological data sharing and other areas of cooperation.

The two sides agreed to expedite the steps involved in resuming direct air services between the two countries. The Foreign Secretary also hoped for the early conclusion of an updated Air Services Agreement. The MEA further noted that both sides agreed to take practical steps for visa facilitation and promote exchanges between media and think tanks.

