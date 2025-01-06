NSA Doval envisioned that "technology would be propellant for US-India relationship", says US NSA

New Delhi [India], January 6 : US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan noted NSA Ajit Doval's efforts to propel US-India partnerships on various projects.

Speaking at IIT Delhi on Monday, Sullivan said that Doval played a critical role in helping US-India collaboration to a new level.

"I would like to recognise my counterpart, the National Indian National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, because it was in part his vision. That technology, and particularly advanced technologies of the future would be a propellant for the US-India relationship in a way that could take our two countries forward, advance our respective interests, protect our respective values, and build a better world for everybody. And through this partnership, through this initiative, and through so many other things that Ajit and I have had to deal with over the course of the past 4 years, he and I have developed a deep personal relationship, a deep professional relationship, and it is that relationship in part I believe that has helped play such a critical role in ensuring that the US-India partnership has reached a new high level," he said.

Sullivan highlighted new premises where India and the US could collaborate, like biotechnology, Artificial intelligence, etc.

"Now the fundamental premise of I said is that in an era of renewed geopolitical competition, the US and India have to collaborate on the development, diffusion and protection of critical technologies from artificial intelligence to biotechnology and beyond," he said.

Sullivan appreciated India's role in developing vaccines during the pandemic, and envisioned sending an astronaut in space together.

"Over the last 4 years we've joined hands to help halt the pandemic, to bring vaccines to the world. We've launched initiatives on jet engines, semiconductors, and clean energy, and in a few months' time we'll come together to put an Indian astronaut in space. These are remarkable achievements, and we made them by harnessing the remarkable innovation of the American and Indian people," he said.

