NSA Doval holds talk with Iran's NSC Secy, affirms India's interest in expanding bilateral ties

New Delhi [India], May 18 : National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Sunday held a telephonic conversation with Ali Akbar Ahmadian, Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of Iran where he expressed India's interest in expanding bilateral cooperation in the development of Chabahar Port and the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC).

In a post on X, Iran's embassy in India stated, "Mr. Ajit Doval, National Security Advisor to the Prime Minister of India, held a telephone conversation with Dr. Ali Akbar Ahmadian, Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of the Islamic Republic of Iran and representative of the Supreme Leader. During the call, Mr. Doval emphasised Iran's constructive role in the region and expressed India's interest in expanding bilateral cooperationparticularly in the development of Chabahar Port and the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC). He also thanked Iran for its continued assistance and support."

"Dr. Ahmadian affirmed that Iran and India, as two ancient civilisations, share deep-rooted ties and vast potential for political and economic collaboration. He stressed the need to swiftly implement strategic projects and reiterated that bilateral cooperation serves the broader interests of regional peace and stability," the statement added.

Earlier on May 8, lauding bilateral ties between India and Iran, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that the cooperation between the two nations has progressed in many aspects in recent years.

In his opening remarks at the 20th India-Iran Joint Commission Meeting in Delhi, Jaishankar recalled the meeting held between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian in 2024.

Jaishankar said, "It's a great pleasure to welcome you and your delegation to India and to co-chair along with you, the 20th India-Iran Joint Commission meeting today. In recent years, our cooperation has progressed in many aspects. There are also situations that we need to address. Prime Minister Modi and President Pezeshkian have met in Kazan in October 2024 and given us guidance on how to develop our ties further.

