NSA Doval leads Indian delegation at BIMSTEC meeting

Naypyitaw [Myanmar], July 26 : National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Friday led the Indian delegation at the 4th Annual Meeting of the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) Security Chiefs being held in Myanmar's capital city Naypyitaw.

Doval met the Myanmar National Security Advisor Admiral Moe Aung on Thursday and BIMSTEC Security Chiefs called on Prime Minister Senior General Min Aung Hlaing.

In a post on X, the Indian Embassy in Myanmar said, "NSA Shri Ajit Doval is leading the Indian delegation at the 4th Annual Meeting of #BIMSTEC Security Chiefs being held in Naypyitaw today. He met with the Myanmar NSA Admiral Moe Aung yesterday, and BIMSTEC Security Chiefs called on Prime Minister Senior General Min Aung Hlaing."

On Thursday, India took the helm as the lead country for security sector collaboration within the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) in a significant stride towards enhancing regional security cooperation.

This development was highlighted during the Senior Officials' Meeting held in Naypyitaw to prepare for the upcoming 4th Meeting of BIMSTEC National Security Chiefs.

The meeting in Myanmar's capital city convened to strategize and coordinate initiatives crucial for addressing common security challenges faced by member states.

"Indian delegation participated in Senior Officials' Meeting to prepare for the 4th Meeting of BIMSTEC National Security Chiefs in Nay Pyi Taw. India is the Lead Country for security sector cooperation in BIMSTEC," said Spokesperson, Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal, on Thursday.

Earlier this month, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar hosted the foreign ministers from member countries of the Bay of Bengal Initiative for BIMSTEC grouping gathered in the national capital to bolster cooperation among Bay of Bengal countries.

BIMSTEC is a regional organisation that connects countries around the Bay of Bengal to promote economic growth, trade, and cooperation in areas like transportation, energy, and counter-terrorism.

