NSE chief cautions investors on pitfalls of high risk derivatives

New Delhi, Dec 29 Ashishkumar Chauhan, MD & CEO, National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Friday asked the investors to avoid the pitfalls of high-risk derivatives or frequent trading in stock market.

“Be a committed participant in India's growth story, and pave the way for a brighter future. Long term investments usually yield better results based on past experiences,” NSE chief said.

He said that NSE encourages you to embark on a journey of financial growth with prudence and diligence.

“Deal only with registered intermediaries and never invest in unregulated products. Investment through stock market is meant for long-term wealth creation,” he said.

He said that an unpleasant experience can dishearten even the most resilient investors, making it crucial to tread with caution if you are new to stock market or not an expert.

