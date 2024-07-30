NSSTC reviews Arab Satellite 813's final design, moves to AI&T

Dubai [UAE], July 30 (ANI/WAM): The National Space Science and Technology Center (NSSTC) at the UAE University held a series of sessions to review the final design of the Arab Satellite 813, an advanced earth observation satellite which is intended to monitor earth, environment and climate and to provide hyperspectral observations in the Visible/ Near Infrared (VNIR) and the Shortwave Infrared (SWIR) regions of the electromagnetic spectrum primarily over the UAE and other countries of the Arab Space Collaboration Group (ASCG).

Funded by the UAE Space Agency (UAESA) and executed the UAEU, the Arab Satellite 813 is a pillar for consolidating cooperation between the Arab Space Cooperation Group (ASCG) countries in the field of space science and technology.

The sessions conducted a comprehensive evaluation of the design of the satellite, its payload of various sensors, and verification of the design of the ground support systems.

Salem Butti Salem Al Qubaisi, Director General of the UAE Space Agency (UAESA), said the engineering teams are preparing to move to te next stage of Assembly Integration and Test (AI&T) at the NSSTC following the success of the design statge.

The program involves the execution of a Satellite Mission that will develop a Spacecraft to host a hyperspectral optical instrument. In addition, the program is expected to act as a platform of collaboration between countries that are members of the Arab Space Cooperation Group (ASCG).

The new satellite has been named 813 and refers to the date that marked the beginning of prosperity of the House of Wisdom in Baghdad under the reign of Al-Ma'mun. Representing the region, the House embraced scientists, translated notable texts and produced scientific capabilities.

The Satellite is unique among Hyperspectral satellites in terms of weight, size and efficiency. The agency focused on several factors during its selection, including that the Satellite is to be manufactured inside the country through scientific centers and laboratories in order to build and develop the local and Arab capacity in field of design, manufacturing, assembly, testing as well as satellite ground operations and analyzing the retrieved hyperspectral data. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor