NTT launches new data centre campus in India

New Delhi, Jan 11 Global IT infrastructure and services company NTT on Thursday launched its new data centre campus in India.

The campus is in Noida's data centre corridor within Delhi NCR. It is carrier neutral, interconnected with NTT's other data centre locations for minimal latency and offers seamless access to top-tier public cloud providers, the company said.

The campus, spanning six acres, will support a planned capacity of 52.8 MW critical IT load in two data centres.

"With this new site we reaffirm our commitment to delivering reliable infrastructure that can support the demands of our clients' digital transformation ambitions around the globe," Doug Adams, CEO and President, NTT Global Data Centers & Submarine Cable, said in a statement.

The campus' advanced features include high levels of automation that monitor and optimise facility performance and resources like power and water.

According to the company, this is the first data centre campus in the country to incorporate seismic dampers, ensuring uninterrupted operations even during significant seismic events.

"Clients will now be able to access our trusted data centre services, from an interconnected campus in North India. As India’s digital economy accelerates towards the one trillion-dollar milestone, we will continue to provide the infrastructure for this growth," said Shekhar Sharma, CEO & MD, NTT GDC India & NTT Com India Network Services.

With this launch, NTT’s Global Data Centers division expanded its India footprint to more than 268 MW with 18 data centres across Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Chennai, and Bengaluru.

Together, these facilities cover over 3.1 million square feet (approx. 290,000 m2) across interconnected campuses where clients can plan their infrastructure for immediate requirements and the ability to scale to match future growth needs.

