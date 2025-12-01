NTT Showcases "IOWN and Quantum Leap" at Annual R&D Forum

Tokyo (Japan), December 1 : NTT, Inc. held an R&D Forum with the headword "IOWN and Quantum Leap".

It is the biggest annual event to introduce the latest technology contributing industrial progress.

NTT is managing telecommunication services. Based on telephone service NTT developed active noise control technology.

Yutaka Kamamoto, NTT said "I introduce noise cancelling technology in the airspace. Here I got a big noise but moving here noise is limited. Before noise is coming this technology can predict the kind of noise and reduce noise. Utilizing the technology to make airspace calm, NTT can reduce deafness risk".

NTT has cutting edge sensor technology. It contributes to making the doctor's diagnosis process more convenient. Distant patients and doctors are connected by this technology.

Koki Ebina, NTT, "To connect distant hospital and house staying patients by telecom technology, NTT can realize palpation diagnosis. This technology can detect the softness of a patient in the home and send it to a doctor in the hospital to realize distant palpation. Touching a patient's leg, this technology can detect the softness of the affected part. Information of softness is carried to the doctor in hospital and the same softness on this device. It is a newly developed technology".

Wireless laser technology of NTT is world top level.

Natsuha Ochiai, NTT, "By using laser technology, this facility enables optical wireless power transmission. When the laser beam is activated, it expands and irradiates the solar battery uniformly, allowing the drone to fly. This technology makes it possible to deliver electricity via laser to remote islands or disaster-affected areas without the need for power cables".

NTT R&D Forum is the showcase of cutting edge technology to realize convenient and comfortable social life. It makes the audience envisage the symptoms of the industrial revolution.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor