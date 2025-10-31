Nuclear energy can meet surging energy demand from AI: IAEA chief

Seoul, Oct 31 The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said on Friday that nuclear power must play a key role in meeting the world's rising electricity demand driven by artificial intelligence (AI) data centres and digital transformation.

In a video address delivered at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) CEO Summit, IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi stressed that the rapid growth of AI is intensifying global power consumption, creating both challenges and opportunities for clean energy, reports Yonhap news agency.

"Data centres already use one and a half percent of global electricity, and that share is growing by more than 10 percent every year," Grossi said in his address shared at the event held in Gyeongju, the host city of this year's APEC gathering.

"Amazon, Microsoft, Google and Meta, all the big names, are signing power purchase agreements and exploring other ways for nuclear energy to power their AI data centres."

Grossi said nuclear energy offers a scalable, reliable and low-carbon solution that can complement renewable energy, providing stable power that operates "day and night, independent of the weather."

He noted that more than two dozen countries are now working toward tripling global nuclear capacity by mid-century, while about 30 newcomer countries are developing civilian nuclear programs with the IAEA's assistance.

"Many advanced designs are being developed in APEC regions, including small modular reactors (SMRs) and next-generation systems," he said. "These technologies can bring nuclear energy to more regions more flexibly, and with robust safety and efficiency."

Further, Grossi emphasised that AI and nuclear energy can "grow together," saying the two sectors are connected as economies become more digital and industrial operations electrify.

"AI drives innovation and nuclear power supports it," he said. "The opportunities are clear. Electricity demand will rise, climate pressures will intensify and technology will accelerate. Every clean energy source is needed, and nuclear is an important part of the equation."

