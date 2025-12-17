Nuno Loureiro Dies: MIT Professor and Director Shot at Home in Massachusetts

Nuno Loureiro, an MIT professor who was shot at his residence in Massachusetts, US has died on Tuesday, December 17. He 47-year-old and nuclear science and engineering professor from Portugal was shot multiple times on Monday (December 15) and died the next day at the hospital.

After receiving the information, law enforcement officers responded to the gunshots at an apartment at around 8.30 pm. Loureiro was immediately transported to a Boston hospital via ambulance, where he died during treatment due to gunshot wounds.

Investigation is still underway and the culprit is still at large. The Norfolk County District Attorney's Office said no one is arrested in the case and "an active and ongoing homicide investigation."

Also Read | US lawmakers cite expanding hybrid warfare risks across Europe.

Loureiro's neighbour heard loud bangs at the door on Monday evening and thought somebody in the apartment building was kicking in a door, CBS News reported.

Loureiro was a Physics student at Instituto Superior Técnico in Lisbon in 2000 and obtained a PhD in physics at Imperial College London in 2005, according to his faculty web page. Loureiro joined MIT’s faculty in 2016. The theoretical physicist and fusion scientist was known for his award-winning research in magnetised plasma dynamics.