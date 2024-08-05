Nurmagomedov overpowers Sandhagen at UFC Fight Night showdown in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi [UAE], August 5 (ANI/WAM): UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs. Nurmagomedov lit up Abu Dhabi's Etihad Arena last night with a series of unforgettable MMA bouts, culminating in Umar Nurmagomedov dismantling the No. 2 ranked Bantamweight Cory in the main event. Maintaining his undefeated record, Nurmagomedov's victory moves him a step closer to a UFC title shot.

The Dagestani powerhouse, whose record now stands at 18-0-0, executed a masterclass in combat sports, overpowering Sandhagen (17-5-0) from start to finish. All judges scored the bout in favour of Nurmagomedov, asserting his dominance in the Octagon. Cornered by his cousin and former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, Umar extended his UFC winning streak to five, further cementing his reputation as a rising star.

"I bring one more victory in the main event to my family, and the legacy continues," said Nurmagomedov.

He thanked the fans for their support and asked them to come and watch UFC 308: Topuria vs Holloway in Abu Dhabi on October 26.

The atmosphere was electric, with a packed arena and a roster of celebrities, including Lightweight champion Islam Makhachev and Welterweight champion Belal Muhammad adding to the buzz. Earlier in the night, an explosive fight card lived up to its billing with Shara Magomedov winning a unanimous decision over Michal Oleksiejczuk in their middleweight clash. "This fight was my dream. I'm happy, very, very happy. Every time I'm conquering new territory," said Magomedov. Last night's victory marks Magomedov's third straight win in the UFC.

Deiveson Figueiredo's impressive victory over Marlon Vera in their bantamweight battle was another highlight of the night. "It's great to be back here, fighting again, winning again," said Figueiredo after picking up the win in the co-main event. He also announced what was next for him, "I really want to fight for the belt. Whoever wins between Merab and Sean O'Malley, I really want to fight them for the belt."

The action continued with Michael Chiesa's thrilling submission win over Tony Ferguson, Mackenzie Dern's victory against Loopy Godinez, Joel Alvarez's knockout of Elves Brener, and Guram Kutateladze's triumph over Jordan Vucenic. (ANI/WAM)

