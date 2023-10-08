Nushrratt Bharuccha safely returns to India from Israel

Mumbai, Oct 8 Bollywood actress Nushrratt Bharuccha, who was earlier stranded in Israel amidst the escalating tension between Israel and Gaza, has landed in Mumbai safely.

However, the actress looked distressed as she walked out of the Mumbai airport. She was seen wearing crepe coloured track pants and a sweatshirt. As she walked from the arrivals to her car, she was surrounded by the media, the actress visibly distraught, could barely speak given the commotion.

She was almost in tears and repeatedly requested the camera persons to move behind so she could get to her car and go home having been through a testing period of more than 24 hours.

Nushrratt was in Israel to participate in Haifi Film Festival. With the help of the Indian Embassy, she was brought back home. She took a connecting flight.

The Gaza-Israel conflict has escalated after the Gaza-based terror group Hamas launched a surprise offensive against Israel.

The Israeli-Palestinian conflict, which started in the mid-20th century is an ongoing military and political conflict in the Levant. Despite various attempts made to resolve the conflict as part of the Israeli-Palestinian peace process, alongside other efforts to resolve the broader Arab-Israeli conflict, it is one of the world's longest existing conflicts.

