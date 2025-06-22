NYC deploys additional security, monitors for 'any potential impact' amid developments in Iran

New York City [US], June 22 : The New York City Police Department (NYPD) said on Sunday that it is deploying more resources across key sites in the city to monitor any potential impact as developments unfold in Iran.

In a post on X, the NYPD stated that the additional resources would be deployed to religious, cultural and diplomatic sites throughout the city.

The department emphasised that it is coordinating with federal partners as part of precautionary measures.

"We're tracking the situation unfolding in Iran. Out of an abundance of caution, we're deploying additional resources to religious, cultural, and diplomatic sites across NYC and coordinating with our federal partners. We'll continue to monitor for any potential impact to NYC."

The developments follow after the US President Donald Trump on Saturday (US local time) said that the United States has launched an attack on three Nuclear sites in Iran.

According to a post on Truth Social, Trump stated that the US had "successfully" hit three of Iran's key nuclear facilitiesFordow, Natanz, and Esfahanwith a "full payload of BOMBS" being dropped on Fordow as the primary target.

"We have completed our very successful attack on the three Nuclear sites in Iran, including Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan. All planes are now outside of Iran air space. A full payload of BOMBS was dropped on the primary site, Fordow. All planes are safely on their way home," Trump stated.

"Congratulations to our great American Warriors. There is not another military in the World that could have done this. NOW IS THE TIME FOR PEACE! Thank you for your attention to this matter," he added.

The underground site at Fordow and the larger Natanz plant were Iran's two primary uranium enrichment facilities, out of which Natanz had already been hit by Israel with smaller weapons earlier in the week, the New York Times reported.

The conflict between Israel and Iran entered its ninth day on Saturday, with the US now joining in support of Israel. The conflict started after Israel, on June 13, launched a massive airstrike on Iranian military and nuclear sites, dubbed "Operation Rising Lion."

In response, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) launched a large-scale drone and missile operation, 'Operation True Promise 3', targeting Israeli fighter jet fuel production facilities and energy supply centres.

