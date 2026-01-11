NYC Mayor Mamdani condemns pro-Hamas chant, slurs at Queens synagogue protest

New York [US], January 11 : New York City (NYC) Mayor Zohran Mamdani criticised the language used during a protest outside a synagogue in Queens, where pro-Palestinian demonstrators chanted in support of Hamas while pro-Israel demonstrators shouted racial and homophobic slurs, The New York Times reported.

The New York Times said the protest was held on Thursday night and featured chants of "Say it loud, say it clear, we support Hamas here," after which Mamdani was questioned by reporters on Friday about the demonstration.

In a statement, Mamdani said "the rhetoric and displays that we saw" at the protest "are wrong and have no place in our city."

"My team is in close touch with the N.Y.P.D. regarding last night's protest and counterprotest," he added. "We will continue to ensure New Yorkers' safety while entering and exiting houses of worship, as well as the constitutional right to protest."

Later, amid criticism for not explicitly denouncing Hamas, Mamdani posted on social media, "Chants in support of a terrorist organisation have no place in our city," according to The New York Times.

The demonstration took place in Kew Gardens Hills, a Queens neighbourhood with a sizeable Orthodox Jewish community, outside an event promoting American real estate investment in Jerusalem, parts of which are viewed by much of the world as occupied territory, the report said.

As the evening continued, tensions escalated, with demonstrators from both sides shouting threats and abusive slogans at each other across a street shut down by police, The New York Times reported.

Footage of the pro-Hamas chant later spread widely on social media after being posted by an Israeli journalist, drawing criticism from several New York elected officials, including Mamdani, the report said.

It added that Mamdani's denunciation reflected a shift from his response to a similar protest in November, which occurred outside a Manhattan synagogue hosting an event promoting American immigration to Israel and the occupied West Bank.

Mamdani criticised protesters for language such as "death to the I.D.F." and "globalise the intifada" while also criticising the synagogue for hosting the event, the report said.

His remarks came after other officials also issued statements condemning the pro-Hamas chant, including Governor Kathy Hochul, who said, "Hamas is a terrorist organisation that calls for the genocide of Jews."

"No matter your political beliefs, this type of rhetoric is disgusting; it's dangerous, and it has no place in New York," she added.

State Attorney General Letitia James said, "Hamas is a terrorist organisation. We do not support terrorists. Period."

Julie Menin, elected City Council speaker this week, said, "Openly and proudly sympathising with Hamas, especially while standing in the largely Jewish community of Kew Gardens Hills, stokes fear and division."

"I will continue to fight against vile antisemitism such as this, and I urge everyone to come together at this time to combat rising hatred in all its forms," Menin added.

At the protest, pro-Palestinian demonstrators also voiced opposition to the sale of land in Jerusalem, alleging it had been "stolen" from Palestinians during the creation of Israel.

Later, some demonstrators hurled antisemitic slurs at pro-Israel protesters across the street and claimed that Israel either should not exist or does not exist, The New York Times reported.

The New York Times said pro-Israel demonstrators chanted "death to Palestine", "we love ICE" and expletive-laced slogans targeting Mamdani.

It added that they threatened to rape or kill individuals in and around the protest crowd, including a journalist, and waved flags supporting President Trump and the far-right Orthodox Kach movement, which was banned from participating in Israeli elections in the 1980s for inciting racism.

The protest was held outside Agudath Israel of Kew Gardens Hills, which hosted the real estate event and shares an address with the Yeshiva of Central Queens, the report said.

A representative of the synagogue declined to respond to questions.

A spokesperson for the school said students were sent home early on Thursday, adding that the school was "not associated" with the event or any protest activity.

William Maiman, 69, said he attended to show support for Israel and residents of the area, which he described as "a modern Orthodox fortress."

"For this rally to take place here is just sick," he said.

Maiman said he believed the protest was antisemitic because "Zionism and Judaism and the Jewish people are intrinsically linked."

Across the street, pro-Palestinian demonstrators disputed that view.

Sam Finkelstein, 26, said he attended to protest land sales in Jerusalem.

"As a Jew, I will be at as many of these events as I can," he said. "We will be on the side of justice no matter what."

Following the similar November protest outside Park East Synagogue in Manhattan, Mamdani defended the right "to enter a house of worship without intimidation."

He also criticised the synagogue's decision to host the event, saying "sacred spaces should not be used to promote activities in violation of international law."

The November event was hosted by Nefesh B'Nefesh, which helps American Jews move to towns in Israel and settlements in the occupied West Bank.

The group said it did not host the Queens event, while the real estate firm behind the event was not clearly identified, The New York Times reported.

The report said Mamdani's suggestion that Park East may have done something objectionable alarmed some Jewish leaders and made the demonstration the first major high-profile episode since his election tied to the Israel-Palestinian conflict.

After the protest, Mamdani expressed interest in proposals aimed at protecting houses of worship from disruptive demonstrations.

Last week, in one of his first moves as mayor, he issued an executive order directing police and the city's Law Department to assess proposals that would place certain restrictions on protest activity outside houses of worship.

The report said Mamdani has struggled to build trust with parts of the Jewish community due to his criticism of Israel and his pro-Palestinian activism.

However, he also received support from many Jewish voters who said they were inspired by his campaign and were either supportive of or unbothered by his views on the Middle East.

Just one week into his mayoralty, Mamdani faced criticism from pro-Israel groups and accusations of antisemitism from Israel's government after he rescinded two pro-Israel executive orders issued by his predecessor, Eric Adams.

Mamdani defended the move as part of an effort to give the city a "clean slate" after the scandal-plagued Adams administration.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor