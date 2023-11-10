NYU Abu Dhabi Centre for Genomics and Systems Biology opens applications for Artist-in-Residence Programme

Dubai [UAE], November 10 (ANI/WAM): The Centre for Genomics and Systems Biology (CGSB) at New York University Abu Dhabi (NYUAD) has opened applications for the second round of its Artist-in-Residence Programme, with deadline on 1st December.

The one-year programme brings together scientists and artists to collaborate, communicate, interact, and learn, by promoting creative thinking that drives innovation. The chosen artist is expected to collaborate with scientists on one or several of the CGSB-related research programmes.

To be considered, aspiring artists will have to submit a curriculum vitae; an artist statement, including a brief description of previous projects (500 words); and a Portfolio in PDF format with images or web links reflecting recent work. The annual programme will kick off on 1st September 2024.

The NYUAD CGSB was established in 2012 to develop a world-class research environment at NYUAD and in the UAE. It includes a diverse array of research programmes oriented around two main directions, Biomedicine and Health and Environmental Adaptation and Sustainability.

The CGSB encourages and promotes scientific and cultural interactions by regularly hosting events such as lectures, workshops, and Science Cafes, facilitating the exchange of ideas and knowledge between programme participants and the community. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor