NYUAD students, graduates participate in international art exhibition in Italy

Dubai [UAE], April 26 (ANI/WAM): Nine students and recent graduates from New York University Abu Dhabi's (NYUAD's) Master of Fine Arts (MFA) and Bachelor of Arts (BA) programmes, with the support of the Abu Dhabi Festival, have their works on display in a current group exhibition titled "Elemental Relations", in Venice, Italy.

Huda Alkhamis-Kanoo, Founder of Abu Dhabi Music & Arts Foundation (ADMAF) and Founder and Artistic Director of the Abu Dhabi Festival, said, "During the 60th Venice Biennale, ADMAF is proud to support the exhibition Elemental Relations at the European Cultural Centre. This exhibition celebrates the significant role of creativity and elevates the presence of UAE art achievements on a global stage. It features the work Shaheeq (To Breathe), winner of the Christo and Jeanne-Claude Award."

She continued, "We believe that the arts can enhance societal awareness of nature conservation and environmental sustainability, which are crucial in reducing the effects of global warming. This aligns with the UAE's vision, its hosting of COP28, and the historic UAE Consensus."

"The first of its kind in the region, NYUAD's two-year MFA in Art and Media immerses students in contemporary research and art practices while training them to become deep thinkers and artistic innovators," explained Director of the MFA Tina Sherwell. "Students learn to visualise questions, articulate research and ideas in expansive ways, connect seemingly unconnected phenomena and concepts, and provide valuable insights to the global condition."

Personal Structures attracts artists, collectors, curators, journalists, and the public to experience contemporary art from around the world during the Art Biennale of Venice. The guiding title for 2024 is "Beyond Boundaries". (ANI/WAM)

