'Observe Aug 15 as National Mourning Day', Sheikh Hasina breaks silence

New Delhi, Aug 13 Awami League leader Sheikh Hasina, who stepped down as the Prime Minister of Bangladesh on August 5 at the height of violence over a quota-related issue and fled to India, broke her silence on Tuesday by issuing an address to the people of her country, urging everyone to observe August 15 as 'National Mourning Day'.

The appeal released on Hasina's behalf by her son Sajeeb Wazed Joy came against the backdrop of Bangladesh's interim government's announcement that there would be no public holiday on Thursday (August 15) -- a development seen as a step to downgrade the country's long-standing legacy.

Hasina, recalling the violence that erupted after the 1971 Liberation War, wrote: "Brothers and Sisters, on August 15, 1975, the President of Bangladesh, the Father of the Nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, was brutally assassinated. Along with him, my mother Begum Fazilatunnesa, my three brothers, Freedom Fighter Captain Sheikh Kamal, Freedom Fighter Lieutenant Sheikh Jamal, their newly-wed wives, and my youngest brother, who was only 10 years old, Sheikh Russel, were also mercilessly killed. My only uncle, Freedom Fighter Sheikh Nasser, the President's Military Secretary Brigadier Jamil Uddin, and Police Officer Siddiqur Rahman were also brutally murdered."

Referring to the chaos and mayhem that rattled Bangladesh, Hasina said: "Since July, due to sabotage, arson, terror, and violence in the name of movements, many innocent lives have been lost. Students, teachers, police officers, even pregnant women, journalists, cultural workers, professionals, leaders and workers of Awami League and allied organisations, pedestrians, and others have lost their lives in the face of terrorist aggression. I express my condolences to them and pray for the salvation of their souls.

"To those who, like me, are living with the pain of losing their loved ones, I offer my heartfelt sympathy. I demand that those involved in these murders and acts of sabotage be identified through proper investigation and brought to justice."

Expressing regret over the ransacking of the PM House on August 5, the day she was forced to flee to India, Hasina said: "Dhanmondi's Bangabandhu Bhavan, where the horrific massacre took place, the house that bore this memory, was dedicated to the people by my sister and me. A memorial museum was established. People from all walks of life, including distinguished guests from home and abroad, visited this house. This museum carried the memories of our Independence.

"It is extremely painful to say that while keeping these memories in our hearts, bearing the grief and sorrow of losing our loved ones, we have been serving you, the dear people of this country, with the aim of bringing smiles to the faces of the distressed people of Bangladesh. The positive results of our efforts have started to show. Bangladesh has been recognised as a developing country on the world stage. But now, all of this has been reduced to ashes."

Several purported pictures and videos of the ransacking of the PM House also made rounds on social media following the series of events that unfolded since August 5.

"The very memories that have been our support for survival have been burnt to ashes. The highest level of disrespect has been shown to the Father of the Nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, under whose leadership we gained Independence, our self-respect, and our identity as a free nation. The blood of millions of martyrs has been dishonoured. I seek justice from the people of this nation," Hasina said.

Her address to the nation ended with a request to the people of Bangladesh to observe National Mourning Day on August 15.

"I urge you to observe the National Mourning Day on August 15 with due honour and solemnity. Please offer floral tributes at Bangabandhu Bhavan and pray for the salvation of the departed souls. May Almighty Allah bless the people of Bangladesh. Joy Bangla, Joy Bangabandhu," Hasina concluded.

