Observers to be deployed to monitor Cambodia-Thailand border ceasefire

Phnom Penh/ Bangkok, July 30 Observation teams are set to be deployed on Wednesday to monitor the implementation of a ceasefire between Cambodia and Thailand, Cambodian Defence Ministry's Undersecretary of State and spokesperson Lt General Maly Socheata said on Wednesday.

Socheata said in a press briefing that Malaysia, the current chair of ASEAN, sent on Tuesday a high-level delegation led by its Chief of Defence Forces, General Datuk Haji Mohd Nizam Bin Haji Jaffar, to Cambodia.

According to the spokesperson, the Malaysian defence forces chief said that two observation teams will be operational, one led by the Malaysian military attache in Cambodia and the other led by the Malaysian military attache in Thailand, Xinhua news agency reported.

Socheata said that the ceasefire has been "implemented effectively and peacefully" so far, adding that the commanders of military regions along the border of both countries met on Tuesday, demonstrated respect and cooperation, and emphasised their adherence to the agreements reached during regional-level meetings.

According to a statement issued by Thailand's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Wednesday, the Thai military came under attack by small arms fire and grenade assaults launched by Cambodian forces late Tuesday evening, as it condemned Cambodia's violation of the ceasefire agreement again.

Thailand reiterates its full commitment to the ceasefire and a peaceful resolution of the current situation, and strongly calls on Cambodia to immediately cease all violations and return to full compliance with the said ceasefire agreement, it said.

According to a previous announcement by the Thai Army, after the ceasefire, which started from midnight on Monday, one area along the border saw action by the Cambodian side, leading to renewed exchanges of fire that continued until Tuesday morning. In addition, clashes also occurred in another area and lasted until 5.30 a.m. local time on Tuesday.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor