"Obvious that Russia is trying to buy time to continue its war": Zelenskyy

Kyiv [Ukraine], May 20 : Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday accused Russia of using diplomacy to "buy time to continue its war and occupation" and also said he is working with allies to ensure that pressure compels Russia to change its behaviour.

Sharing a post on X, Zelenskyy wrote, "Spoke with President of Finland @AlexStubb. We informed each other about our contacts with partners and discussed details of yesterday's conversation with @POTUS. The key point is that diplomacy aimed at peace must be well-coordinated and focused on tangible outcomes."

The post read, "It is obvious that Russia is trying to buy time in order to continue its war and occupation. We are working with our partners to ensure that pressure forces Russians to change their behaviour. Sanctions matter, and I am grateful to everyone who is making them more biting for those responsible for this war."

He reiterated that Ukraine is ready for negotiation talks, but warned that Russia's "unrealistic demands" must be met with "tough consequences."

"There is no doubt that the war must end at the negotiating table. The proposals on the table must be clear and realistic. Ukraine is ready for any negotiation format that delivers results. And if Russia continues to put forward unrealistic conditions and undermine progress, there must be tough consequences," Zelenskyy said.

Following calls with US President Donald Trump and other European leaders on the potential ceasefire talks with Russia, Zelenskyy on Monday (local time) had voiced his uncertainty about Russia's readiness to commit to a ceasefire, citing a lack of trust in Moscow's intentions.

Zelenskyy highlighted Ukraine's willingness to pursue a full ceasefire without preconditions, a proposal initially put forward by US President Donald Trump, while emphasising the need for Russia to demonstrate a genuine commitment through concrete actions.

"I don't know the principles from the Russian side. As I understood from our dialogue with US President Trump, the Russian side wants to send us a memo on how they see the principles, and they want to see not only a ceasefire; they want some more principles," Zelenskyy stated.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday, following a telephone conversation with President Trump, said that the exchange was extremely productive. Putin said that Russia also supports a peaceful settlement of the Ukraine crisis.

"This conversation has effectively taken place and lasted more than two hours. I would like to emphasise that it was both substantive and quite candid. Overall, I believe it was a very productive exchange," he said.

Putin also expressed his gratitude towards the US for attempting to sort the Ukraine-Russia issue.

"First and foremost, I expressed my gratitude to the President of the United States for the support provided by the United States in facilitating the resumption of direct talks between Russia and Ukraine aimed at potentially reaching a peace agreement and resuming the talks which, as we know, were thwarted by the Ukrainian side in 2022," he said.

Earlier in the day, Trump claimed that he was doing the best he could with Putin to try and stop the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

