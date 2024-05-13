"Occupier feeds on lies and fear...": Ukraine President Zelenskyy warns countrymen amid raging Russian offensive

Kyiv [Ukraine], May 13 : Amid recent gains made by the Russian forces in the war, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy acknowledged that "fierce battles" are taking place and the situation is "extremely difficult" in some regions while affirming that the key thing is for the country to remain "resilient" and hold its ground.

The Ukrainian President also warned against Russian PSYOPs (psychological operations), saying that the "occupier feeds on lies and the fear that follows the lies" and urging people not to chase the headline.

Defensive operations and fierce battles are taking place in the Kharkiv region along a significant border strip. Some villages have effectively turned from a grey zone to a war zone. Occupiers are attempting to seize control of some of them while using others to advance. I am… pic.twitter.com/jvz75ARUtB — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) May 12, 2024

"Today, the key issue is, of course, the frontline and our counteraction to Russian operations. Throughout the day, there have been reports from the Commander-in-Chief, intelligence, and Interior Minister," President Zelenskyy said in his video address on Sunday.

He said that "special attention" is paid to the Kharkiv region, where he said Russia, which he referred to as "occupier", is trying to gain a foothold there. Zelenskyy added that the idea behind Russian attacks in the Kharkiv region is to spread the Ukrainian forces thin.

"Defensive battles are ongoing, fierce battleson a large part of our border area. There are villages that have actually turned from a gray zone into a combat zone - and the occupier is trying to gain a foothold in some of them, or simply use some of them for further advancement," the Ukrainian President said.

Further thanking the Ukrainian fighters in the battlefield, Zelenskyy said that Kyiv needs to inflict as many losses as possible on the "occupier."

He added that the situation is "extremely difficult" on the outskirts of Vovchansk, adding that the city is under "constant Russian fire."

"Everything depends on what you are capable of in a war - whether you can withstand the attacks and hold your ground so that everyone else can do the same. The key thing is our resilience and Ukrainian results in battles," Zelenskyy said.

"We are also paying constant attention to other areas of combat operations, including the Donetsk sector, where the situation is no less intense. In fact, the idea behind the attacks in the Kharkiv region is to spread our forces thin and undermine the moral and motivational basis of the Ukrainians' ability to defend themselves. The Pokrovsk direction is the most difficult, despite everything," he added.

He urged his countrymen not to get led by emotions, double check every news report and "trust the Ukrainian Defense Forces."

"So now it is safer not to be led by emotions, not to chase the headline, to double-check every news report, to look for information, not emotions or rumours, and to trust the Ukrainian Defense Forces. Our warriors know what to do. And we are working with our partners, including our domestic Ukrainian arms production facilities, to ensure that our warriors have what they need to act," Zelenskyy further said.

Following Russia's move to capture nine villages in a fresh ground assault in a cross-border offensive, Ukraine warned the situation in the northern Kharkiv region has "significantly worsened", according to CNN.

Russia on Sunday said it has captured nine villages in total over the weekend, as Ukraine said fighting was ongoing and it was repelling attacks.

Moreover, hundreds of civilians have been evacuated from near the frontlines.

The Russian forces began their surprise cross-border attack on Friday, making two assaults inside northern Ukraine, as reported by CNN.

Following this, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called for a "new wave of counteroffensive actions" by Ukraine.

