Odisha: 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas concludes with success, key leaders address diaspora

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], January 10 : The 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas concluded successfully on January 10, with key figures acknowledging the event's impact on Odisha's global presence.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan expressed his gratitude, stating, "Pravasi Bharatiya Divas concluded with great success. In the final session here, the President honoured 27 NRIs. I wish you all the best... Thanks to the Chief Minister and his team for organising it successfully."

Health Minister Mukesh Mahaling also thanked key officials, adding, "As a member of the Cabinet of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, I thank External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar and Prime Minister Modi for giving us the opportunity to organise Pravasi Bharatiya Divas in Odisha. This will take Odisha to a new height in the tourism map..."

Union Minister Jual Oram praised the event, noting, "It was a very good event, it was a great opportunity for all the people of Odisha. We got to learn and see a lot. I thank PM Modi and the Government of India for this. I thank the President for taking out time to come here... Odisha's culture, and lifestyle got a huge exposure through this event. It will contribute to the progress of Odisha in a big way."

The Pravasi Bharatiya Divas, held from January 8 to 10, is the flagship event organised by the Government of India to connect with the Indian diaspora.

This year, the event was held in partnership with the Odisha state government in Bhubaneswar. The theme for the 18th edition was "Diaspora's Contribution to a Viksit Bharat." Over 50 countries were represented by diaspora members who registered to attend.

The convention provided a significant platform for Indian expatriates worldwide to engage with each other, fostering better collaboration and mutual understanding.

The event aimed to highlight the contributions of the diaspora toward India's development, encouraging them to be a part of the country's progress.

