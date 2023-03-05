Odisha approves 25 industrial projects worth Rs 5,827cr

Bhubaneswar, March 4 The Odisha government on Saturday approved 25 industrial projects worth Rs 5,827.27 crore, which will create employment for 25,000 people.

The State Level Single Window Clearance Authority (SLSWCA) led by Chief Secretary Pradeep Kumar Jena has approved the projects, and also recommended three other large scale projects of investment value of Rs 28,000 crore to the High-Level Clearance Authority (HLCA) headed by the Chief Minister, the state government said in a statement.

The approved projects will be set up at various places in Khurda, Cuttack, Jajpur, Jagatsinghpur, Mayurbhanj, Sundergarh and Bhadrak districts.

The state has approved three plastic industry projects with total investment of Rs 392.10 crore in the plastic sector, 8 projects worth Rs 2,418.49 crore in the steel segment and three food processing projects with total investment of Rs 164.99 crore.

Ampin Solar Private Limited got approval to set up its manufacturing facility of solar cells and modules at Infovalley. This company will invest Rs 950 crore in the project, the state government said.

Similarly, Ngaz Paradeep Private Limited has received the approval to set up its refrigerated propane and butane (LPG) storage terminal of 2 MTPA capacity at Paradip with an investment of Rs 900 crore.

Two infrastructure projects with a total investment of Rs 213 crore were also approved by the SLSWCA.

In the IT & ESDM segment, the authority has approved two projects with a cumulative investment of Rs 203.71 crore.

A hotel project of Rs 80.62 crore and an IT park worth Rs 95.96 crore were also approved by the state government during the meeting.

Among others, the state has given its approval for one cement product manufacturing unit (Rs 57.50 crore), a textile unit (Rs 250 crore) and a pharmaceutical industry (Rs 100.90 crore).



