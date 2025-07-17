"Offering all possible assistance...legal, lawyer, consular visits": MEA on Nimisha Priya case

New Delhi [India], July 17 : The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) is actively working to support Nimisha Priya, an Indian nurse on death row in Yemen.

In a weekly media briefing on Thursday, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal described the matter as "sensitive" and said India is extending all possible assistance in the case.

The MEA has appointed a lawyer to assist Priya's family in navigating the complex legal process in Yemen. This includes exploring options for clemency or pardon under Sharia law.

The Indian government has arranged for regular consular visits to ensure Priya's well-being and provide her with necessary support during this challenging time.

"This is a very sensitive matter and the government of India has been offering all possible assistance in the case. We have provided legal assistance and also appointed a lawyer to assist the family. We have also arranged for regular consular visits by her family and we are also in touch with the local authorities, as also the family members to resolve this issue. This included concerted efforts in the recent few days to seek more time for the family of Ms Nimisha Priya to reach a mutually agreeable solution with the other party. The local authorities in Yemen have postponed the carrying out her sentence that was scheduled for July 16," said Jaiswal.

The MEA's efforts have led to a temporary postponement of Priya's execution, initially scheduled for July 16. The Indian government remains committed to providing all possible support to Priya and her family as they navigate this complex and sensitive situation.

The MEA is engaging with Yemeni authorities and other friendly governments to secure a favorable outcome for Priya.

"We continue to closely follow the matter and render all possible assistance in the case. We are also in touch with some friendly governments in this regard," aded Jaiswal.

When asked about the role of the Grand Mufti in urging for the postponement of Nimisha Priya's sentence, the MEA Spokesperson said, "As for the role of the entity that you have mentioned, I have no information to share on this account."

The MEA's remarks came after the Grand Mufti, Sheikh Abubakr Ahmad Kanthapuram, said on Tuesday that he spoke to scholars in Yemen to urge them for the release of 37-year-old Nimisha Priya, convicted of murder and set to be executed. The Grand Mufti claims that after his talks, the news of the execution being postponed also came in, suggesting possible influence of religious outreach alongside official diplomatic efforts.

"In Islam, instead of killing, there is also a practice of giving Diya (compensation). I requested them to accept Diyaat as the party is ready here for it. There are talks going on about whether my request has to be accepted. The date of execution was tomorrow, but it has now been postponed for some days," the Grand Mufti told ANI.

He further said he is not considering the religion of Priya, but rather her humanity as he requested for her release, bringing an emotional and humanitarian appeal into the discourse around the case.

The Grand Mufti's statement came after sources toldearlier that the execution was postponed following the "concerted efforts" by the Government of India. The execution had been scheduled for July 16, and the delay has opened a window for further dialogue.

According to the sources, the postponement provides additional time for her family to negotiate a mutually agreeable solution amidst ongoing diplomatic efforts by Indian officials, who remain in regular communication with Yemeni jail authorities and the prosecutor's office while navigating the sensitivities of the situation to secure this reprieve.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday expressed relief and optimism over the postponement of the execution of Nimisha Priya, the Indian nurse sentenced to death in Yemen.

He described the development as "comforting and hopeful," noting that it provides additional time to secure the termination of her sentence.

Vijayan acknowledged the persistent efforts and intervention of Kanthapuram AP Abubacker Musliyar and others, including the Action Council, who have been working tirelessly to seek justice for Nimisha Priya.

