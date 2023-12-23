Officer injured in car-ramming attack in Israel

Tel Aviv [Israel], December 23 (ANI/TPS): A border police officer is being treated for light-to-moderate injuries in a car-ramming attack at a junction near the village of Barta'a.

The officer was taken to the Hillel Yaffe Medical Centre in Hadera for treatment.

One suspect was arrested. Security forces are searching for a second suspect. (ANI/TPS)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor