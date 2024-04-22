Official opening ceremony of first Gulf Youth Games take place at Dubai Opera

Dubai [UAE], April 22 (ANI/WAM): The official opening ceremony of the first Gulf Youth Games UAE 2024 will take place at the iconic Dubai Opera on Tuesday.

Hosted by UAE, the inaugural Gulf Youth Games will run until May 2 with the participation of 3,500 male and female athletes competing in a diverse array of 24 sports, under the theme, "Our Gulf is One... Our youth are promising."

At the heart of the opening ceremony lies a profound emphasis on three fundamental pillars: sustainability, unity, and the vibrancy of youth. Leveraging cutting-edge technologies and harnessing the power of artificial intelligence tools, the spectacle promises to be a testament to innovation and inclusivity.

The UAE continued to dominate the Gulf Youth Games, solidifying their lead in the medal table with a whopping 155 medals by the end of day six.

During Sunday's competitions, windsurfing boosted the UAE's medal tally significantly. Emiratis won 11 more medals (5 gold, 2 silver, 4 bronze), totaling 53 gold, 57 silver, and 45 bronze. Saudi Arabia holds second with 54 medals (25 gold, 17 silver, 12 bronze), Kuwait third with 57 medals (14 gold, 21 silver, 22 bronze). Oman is fourth with 37 medals (16 gold, 7 silver, 13 bronze). Bahrain is fifth with 33 medals (9 gold, 11 silver, 13 bronze), Qatar sixth with 18 medals (8 gold, 5 silver, 5 bronze). UAE chess team excels in rapid chess tournament at Sharjah Chess and Cultural Club. UAE's under-18 female players dominate, with Rawda Al Sarkal in first, Fatima Saif Al Ali in second, Ahlam Rashid in third. Anoud Issa wins under-14 category, Shamma Khalfan Al Suwaidi second, Ohoud Issa tied for third. Abdul Rahman Al-Taher leads U-18 category, Ahmed Badr second, Ghaith Al-Nuaimi and Zayed Sultan Al-Taher tied for third. In U-14 boys, Khaled Al-Jamaat leads, Salem Jassim and Mahmoud Al-Moussawi tied for second.

Abdul Malik Jani, President of the UAE Triathlon Federation, expressed pride in the UAE's successful hosting of the Gulf Youth Games, stating, "Hosting the tournament underscores our unwavering commitment to supporting youth and fostering sports activity in the country."

The triathlon races are set to commence at 8 in the morning. The swimming race will take place at Al Zorah Beach on April 26, while the cycling and running races will be held in the vicinity of the Police Sports and Shooting Club in Ajman on April 27th. The coronation ceremonies are scheduled to take place inside the club at 10 am on the closing day of the competition.

Obaid Zayed Al-Anazi, Vice President of the International Federation and President of the Asian Judo Federation, believes the Gulf Youth Games are crucial for developing future athletic stars across the Arab Gulf region. He highlights the impressive skills displayed by young athletes in various sports, emphasizing the event's role as a springboard for fostering champions.

Al-Anazi urges Gulf Olympic Federations to work together, establishing a unified vision and a strategic roadmap for future tournaments. He suggests leveraging the Games' outcomes to elevate the entire sporting landscape in the Gulf. This aligns with the aspirations of GCC leaders who view sports as a symbol of regional strength, progress, and prosperity

Mohammed Bu Khater, Vice President of the UAE Boxing Federation and leader of the national team at the Gulf Youth Games, confirmed that preparations for the boxing competition are complete. The tournament is overseen by the Asian Boxing Confederation.(ANI/WAM)

