Ohio Chase Bank Blast: Two Missing, Multiple Injured After Gas Leak Explosion in Youngstown Building; Dramatic Video Emerges

At least two people are missing, and others received injuries in a blast at the Chase Bank building in the United States of Ohio on Tuesday, May 28. According to the reports quoting police officials, the explosion took place in downtown Youngstown due to a gas leak at the building.

The horrific blats occurred near Central Square, which is currently blocked for vehicular movement. The explosion collapsed the first floor into the basement and the building's structural integrity is in question so no firefighters were being allowed in to conduct a search.

"Emergency services are on the scene, and the situation is being actively managed," the Youngstown Police Department said in a post on Facebook Tuesday evening.

According to the ABC7 news report, one person remains unaccounted for following the natural gas explosion, Youngstown Fire Chief Barry Finley told reporters. Seven others were rushed to the Mercy Health Hospital in Youngstown for the treatment who were injured in the incident, including one person in critical condition.

Dramatic Video Shows Explosion at Ohio Chase Bank

🚨#BREAKING: A massive explosion has occurred at a Chase Bank due to a gas leak explosion, resulting in multiple people getting injured



📌#Youngstown | #Ohio



Currently, numerous emergency crews are on the scene after a major explosion occurred earlier this afternoon at a… pic.twitter.com/XznXfPEc3r — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) May 28, 2024

It is not clear what caused the gas leak that led to the massive explosion. A team of engineers reached the blast site to examine the building's structural integrity. Youngstown Fire Chief Barry Finley said the center of downtown will be "completely shut down" due to the potential for a structural collapse.

Water and natural gas lines have been shut off of the building, added Finley.