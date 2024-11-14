Ohio doctor refutes Maryam Nawaz's claim that Parathyroid could be treated only in US, Switzerland

Islamabad [Pakistan], November 14 : A Gastroenterologist at Ohio State Wexner Medical Center on Thursday refuted an inaccurate claim made by the Chief Minister of Pakistan's Punjab that parathyroid could be treated only in the US and Switzerland.

Waqas Nawaz, the doctor, said that he was stating medical facts, refuting the claims made by Maryam Nawaz while addressing her party workers.

In the video, she said, "I have a thyroid issue, last year I had surgery. I have a rare disease parathyroid which can only be treated in two countries, Switzerland and America. There is no treatment for it in England. I don't want to play a victim card to talk about my illness. People ask why can't I be treated at a hospital in Pakistan. I want to tell them that all my treatment has been carried out in Pakistan but for parathyroid, I have to come to Switzerland," she said.

https://x.com/WaqasnawazMD/status/1856799287134335300

Every patient has the right to seek treatment in any country they choose to access the best possible care. However, they should not resort to blatant misinformation to justify their decision, Waqas Nawaz said in a statement.

It is misleading and inaccurate to claim Maryam Nawaz that parathyroid diseases are only treated in the US and Switzerland. Parathyroid conditions such as hyperparathyroidism and hypoparathyroidism have treatment options available in many countries around the world, including the UK, Pakistan, France, Germany, Australia, India, the UAE, Qatar and many others, he said.

The associated bone diseases due to high parathyroid hormone (PTH) levels are managed with medications like Cinacalcet (Mimcipar), Bisphosphonates, and Denosumaball of which are available in Pakistan.

The doctor further added that he was writing the statement as Maryam Nawaz's statement "can create hopelessness and despair among tens of thousands of patients with hyperparathyroidism in Pakistan, who are currently being successfully treated through endocrine surgery and medical management within the country."

